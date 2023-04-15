SOCCER

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland tied the record for the most goals in a 38-game English Premier League season, moving his tally to 32 by scoring twice in the first half of a 3-1 win over Leicester.

Haaland matched Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season.

City has eight more games to play in the league, and Haaland is on course to break the record of 34 goals for a 42-game campaign, shared by Andy Cole (Newcastle, 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn, 1994-95).

• Fifth-place Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were dented by a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth.

• Aston Villa overwhelmed Newcastle, 3-0, to move within six points of third-place Newcastle and fourth-place Manchester United.

GERMANY: Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals against 10-man Stuttgart and settled for a 3-3 draw, squandering a chance to capitalize on league leader Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

Gio Reyna gave Dortmund a 3-2 lead when he scored in injury time, but there was still time for Stuttgart’s Silas Katompa Mvumpa to score an equalizer, leaving Dortmund two points behind Bayern with six rounds remaining.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its tournament-record 22nd berth in the gold-medal game with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in Brampton, Ontario.

The victory sets up another potential showdown against rival Canada in the championship game on Sunday. Canada plays Switzerland in the second semifinal.

NHL: Brad Larsen was fired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after two seasons without a playoff appearance. The Blue Jackets finished last in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 NHL teams.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev rallied to beat eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted semifinal in Monaco.

The Russian player, who lost in the final two years ago, will play for his first at Masters-level title Sunday against either sixth-seeded Holger Rune or No. 7 Jannik Sinner.