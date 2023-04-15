BASEBALL (co-op with North Yarmouth Academy)

Coach: Paul Grazia (eighth year)

2022 record: 13-5 (Lost, 11-2, to Monmouth Academy in Class C South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Jack Byrne (Senior), Nolan Pecora (Senior), Lincoln Smith (Senior), Cooper St. Hilaire (Senior), Daxton St. Hilaire (Senior), Cole Lambert (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 MARANACOOK, May 8 @ Old Orchard Beach, May 12 SACOPEE VALLEY, May 22 OOB, May 30 @ Sacopee

Coach’s comments: “We had a strong 2022 season and we are excited to build off of that in 2023. We have eight seniors and much of our success will hinder on how they adjust to new roles, build on their experiences and compete each day. I am confident that with their leadership we will continue to build, grow and compete in the playoffs again. As always, pitching and defense will be a focus of our team. It will be exciting to continue to see how the team develops throughout the year as players take on new roles, compete and challenge themselves every day. Consistency on offense and defense will be key for us and as we look to improve on last year’s record and make another playoff run. Our schedule is tough and all the teams in our conference are competitive, but I believe that we have depth and ability to compete for another playoff spot.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete/NYA’s 13 victories a year ago took the program to the next level and the squad is primed to produce more of the same and remain a contender in Class C South.

This year’s pitching staff features seniors Tanner Anctil and Oscar Twinning, Cooper St. Hilaire (a league all-star last year), juniors Matt Powers and Caden Violette and sophomore Nico Herrera. Byrne (all-star), Lambert (all-star), Pecora, Smith and Daxton St. Hilaire (an all-star who led the squad last year with a .439 batting average, 20 runs scored and 13 stolen bases) are other seasoned veterans who will help the cause.

Waynflete/NYA started with a dramatic 10-9 walk-off win over visiting Richmond Thursday. The squad will be tested in conference by the likes of Old Orchard Beach and Sacopee Valley as well as out of conference by the likes of Maranacook. After consecutive seasons of double-digit victories and trips to the quarterfinals, this year’s team has a high bar to clear, but it has the pieces in place to do so.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Andrew Leach (third year, 25-6 overall record, two state championships)

2022 record: 11-5 (Beat NYA, 9-8, in double-overtime, to repeat as Class C state champions)

Top returning players: Liam Anderson (Senior), Jasper Curtis (Senior), Roan Hopkins (Senior), Avi Israel (Senior), Nico Kirby (Junior), Fletcher Polsky (Junior), Jacob Woodman (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 29 @ Freeport, May 1 GREELY, May 2 OAK HILL, May 13 @ Windham, May 23 @ Cheverus, May 26 @ Yarmouth, June 2 NYA

Coach’s comment: “I think Class C will be even more competitive this year with the consistent level of play from us and NYA, along with Freeport and Wells taking a big jump this season. Every year we set the goal of making it to the final weekend and winning the Sportsmanship Award. A mark of a truly great team and a special season is winning at that level with class. This group of seniors is really special to me. Many of them I started working with when they were in seventh grade. I got to coach and teach them in middle school. I want to make it all the way with them. One last ride.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete made magic a year ago, winning a second straight championship on Woodman’s goal in the second-overtime of an unforgettable state final against longtime rival NYA. With almost everyone returning from that squad, the Flyers enter the 2023 campaign as the favorite in Class C, but there are teams in hot pursuit and Waynflete will need to stay healthy and hungry to remain on top of the heap.

Israel returns in goal. He made some huge saves a year ago and will be even more confident this time around. Curtis, who was just named the school’s Winter Athlete of the Year, is a standout longstick middie who will make an impact all over the field. He was a league all-star in 2022. Anderson (all-star) and Polsky are other top defenders, helping make up a unit that will make life miserable for opposing offenses. In the midfield, Hopkins is a matchup nightmare who can get to the goal through sheer force of will. He had 20 goals and 30 assists during an all-star campaign in 2022 and could increase those numbers this time around. Kirby has made a name for himself in soccer and basketball and will be a force this spring as well. His athleticism and determination produce great things. Woodman (all-star) will be a top attack and when the Flyers absolutely have to have a goal, you can expect the ball to wind up on his stick. There is plenty of firepower in reserve and other players will emerge in the weeks to come.

Waynflete, which held off visiting Wells, 6-4, in its opener Friday, has set the bar extremely high and when you consider that many members of the lacrosse team have done nothing but win soccer titles in the fall as well, you can see why it’s state title or bust for this group. The Flyers will benefit from playing strong teams from all three classes during the regular season before they’ll likely wear the bulls-eye in the tournament. Nothing will come easily, but Waynflete knows how to win and it sure likes winning. Another mid-June celebration at Fitzpatrick Stadium would surprise no one.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Cathie Connors (30th year, 313-91-1 overall record, 13 state championships)

2022 record: 7-7 (Lost, 8-6, to eventual champion NYA in Class C state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Keegan Dolan (Senior), Maya Flores (Senior), Iris Stutzman (Senior), Yen Wilson (Senior), Morgan Earls (Junior), Tilsley Kelly (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 22 @ Scarborough, April 28 @ Wells, May 1 @ Yarmouth, May 10 GREELY, May 15 @ Freeport, May 31 YORK

Coach’s comment: “I’m excited for the season. I have really high hopes. There’s reason for optimism. We’re young, but I love this team. They’re totally and completely supportive of each other. We’re going to keep plugging.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: One year after returning to glory and winning a somewhat unexpected state title, Waynflete’s repeat bid was essentially dashed at midseason when Jesse Connors broke her ankle and the lion’s share of the team’s offense was sidelined. To no one’s surprise, the Flyers remained competitive and fought hard the rest of the way, but ultimately, didn’t have quite enough. Connors is now playing at Dominican University of California, but Waynflete has a promising team and is ready to take the next step this spring.

This year’s offense figures to be paced by Kelly, who had four goals and a pair of assists in a season-opening 14-8 home loss to NYA Thursday. Kelly, an all-star last season, also takes the lion’s share of draws. Dolan (a captain), Earls, Stutzman, Wilson (another captain), junior Sasha Melnick and sophomore Lydia Birknes are other top offensive threats. Defensively, Flores (the other captain), junior Piper Judy and sophomore Leah Kramer will look to stymie the opposition. Junior Eliza Moorhead will be in goal.

The Flyers are a very young squad without a ton of varsity experience and while there will be some lumps to take early, this group will show steady improvement every time they take the field. Cathie Connors had made an illustrious career out of bringing a team along over the course of a season and molding it into a championship contender. Let Freeport and NYA be in the role of the favorite to start the year. Waynflete is content to come along at its own speed and be a force to be reckoned with when it matters most.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Jeff Madore (16th year, 14 state championships)

2022 record: 12-4 (Beat Van Buren/Wisdom, 5-0, to win 14th consecutive Class C state title)

Top returning players: Matt Adey (Senior), Charlie DiNapoli (Senior), Henry Kerr (Senior), Basil DeBenedetto (Junior), Andrew Rogers (Junior), Max Shurman (Junior), Jeff Adey (Sophomore), Theo Demetriou (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We are looking to have fun as we improve tennis skills.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Waynflete juggernaut rolled on a year ago, capturing a mindboggling 14th straight championship and with an abundance of talent returning, the Flyers have a great chance to extend that string to 15.

Matt Adey and Kerr were league all-stars a season ago and will be in singles roles, along with Demetriou. Jeff Adey, DeBenedetto, DiNapoli, Rogers and Shurman were vying for doubles spots at press time.

Waynflete has experience, talent and hunger to continue to dominate and that should prove to be a winning recipe once again come June.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Linda Cohen (18th year, five state championships)

2022 record: 11-5 (Lost, 3-2, to Washington Academy in Class C state final)

Top returning players: Ann Farmer (Senior), Lucy Hart (Junior), Maeve Mechtenberg (Junior), Jenny Morrill (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have seven returning starters from a state final runner-up team. I lost three starters to transfer and study abroad, so there are some open spots in the lineup, but I am very happy with what I’ve seen so far. I am looking forward to a successful and fun season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete got all the way to the state final a year ago, falling one point shy of what would have been its first title since 2017. This year’s squad could take the final step.

Hart, a first-team league all-star a year ago and a three-sport standout, will be in the first singles spot. Farmer and Morrill made the all-star team at doubles last season and will be back in that position. Mechtenberg will also be in the mix, along with juniors Julianna Frappier and Sara Levenson and sophomore Isra Muhammed.

The Flyers are eager to finish what last year’s team started and if they’re able to build some depth and consistency, they might just accomplish that goal.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

