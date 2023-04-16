FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel,” by Virginia Lee Burton (Clarion)

5. “How to Sell a Haunted House,” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

6. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

7. “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi,” by Shannon Chakraborty (Harper)

8. “The White Lady,” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

9. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

10. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

4. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

7. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

8. “Death in Her Hands,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

9. “The Island of Missing Trees,” by Elif Shafak (Bloomsbury)

10. “Still Life,” by Sarah Winman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

2. “Poverty, By America,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

3. “Rough Sleepers,” by Tracy Kidder (Random House)

4. “Saving Time,” by Jenny Odell (Random)

5. “Enheduana,” by Sophus Helle (Yale)

6. “Sweet Enough,” by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Enchantment,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

8. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

9. “Mother Brain,” by Chelsea Conaboy (Henry Holt)

10. “The Hurting Kind,” by Ada Limón (Milkweed)

Paperback

1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

2. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

3. “The Urge,” by Carl Erik Fisher (Penguin)

4. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

5. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)

6. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

7. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

8. “Dead Wake,” by Erik Larson (Broadway)

9. “Worn,” by Sofi Thanhauser (Vintage)

10. “Stolen Focus,” by Johann Hari (Crown)

— Longfellow Books, Portland