NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on 25 pitches, and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.

It was Cole’s seventh career complete game, and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 1: Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep at Toronto.

Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run homer to help the Rays rebounded from their first two losses of the season. Yandy Díaz reached four times, and Josh Lowe had two hits and three RBI.

McClanahan (4-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-1) matched career-worsts by allowing seven runs and nine hits. He walked four and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 0: Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Arizona won at Miami.

Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona. Pavin Smith and Christian Walker had two hits apiece.

PHILLIES 14, REDS 3: Bryson Stott hit a leadoff home run, Brandon Marsh had four hits, and Jake Cave tied his career high with four RBI as visiting Philadelphia earned a split of the four-game series.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 4: Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, lifting St. Louis to a win at home.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, GUARDIANS 6: Washington tied the game on a reviewed call at home plate in the eighth inning, Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead RBI single two batters later, and the Nationals won at home to avert a three-game sweep.

Jeimer Candelario and Luis García homered for Washington, which snapped a four-game skid and won at home for only the second time in nine tries this season.

In the eighth, plate umpire Ryan Blakney called Stone Garrett out at home after tagging up on Lane Thomas’ one-out fly to center, but replay officials ruled catcher Mike Zunino was blocking the plate and allowed the run to count.

BRAVES 5, ROYALS 4: Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth, Ozzie Albies homered, and Atlanta won at Kansas City for a series sweep.

Grissom’s RBI single came after Albies hit a one-out double. Albies went 2 for 4, including his 376-foot homer to right field in the fourth for his fifth RBI of the series. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple in Atlanta’s three-run third inning.

NOTES

YANKEES: Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

Stanton hit a two-run double off the left-field wall in the seventh inning on Saturday, then called for a pinch runner. He’ll have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Stanton is batting .269 with four homers and 11 RBI in 13 games this season while splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter.

Infield prospect Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Stanton’s spot.

