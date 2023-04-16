FALMOUTH – Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on April 27, at the Portland Country Club, 11 Foreside Rd., in Falmouth, in memory of Alden “Tom” Sawyer Jr., 91, who passed away Feb. 11, 2023.

