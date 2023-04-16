BOOTHBAY HARBOR – Barbara A. Paquette, 87, passed away on April 12, 2023.

The daughter of John and Anne (Lydon) Connolly, she was born in Portland on Nov. 18, 1935. She grew up in Portland, and lived most of her life there. She attended the Cathedral grammar school and high school. While in high school she started working for the telephone company and worked for them her entire career.

She met the love of her life, Jerry, at a dance at the Coast Guard Base in Cape Elizabeth where after turning down a sailor for a second dance Jerry asked her to dance. They both were very good dancers and enjoyed themselves so much that Barbara gave Jerry her phone number. He called her the next day and they were engaged six months later. After they married they settled in Portland to raise their family.

Besides dancing, Barbara loved to be at the ocean, especially with Jerry in Treasure Island, Fla. She enjoyed the wind in her hair driving her convertible around Florida, reading and cross word puzzles, but her favorite thing was spending time with her family, especially hosting them for the holidays.

She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a volunteer organization. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for her expressive story telling.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Jerry of 42 years; her sister, Mary, and her brother, Jackie.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle Paquette Doody, and her husband Jon; and her grandsons Kyle and Ryan Doody.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A Celebration of Life reception will be held later that evening from 6-8 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to

St. Andrews Village,

145 Emery Lane,

Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538