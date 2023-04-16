WINDHAM – Barbara Arlene “Nana” York, 83, of Windham, peacefully crossed over to be with the Lord on Thursday April 6 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on May 25, 1939 to Richard Elderly and Annie Viola Burns Dodge, in Bridgton, where she was raised with her siblings.

In 1961, Barbara married her love, Paul York. Barbara became mom to Paul’s two daughters and together they added three more girls to the family. They also welcomed many others into their home, as if they were family. Her love of family meant everything to her and later in life when asked her name, she would respond, “you can just call me Nana.”

Barbara was passionate and dedicated to her family, community, and church. She served as a selectman for the Town of Casco for seven consecutive terms, 21 years. She also served on many other town boards and committees including the Casco Sesquicentennial and an original member of the Loon Echo Land Trust. At her church, The Casco Village Church United Church of Christ, she was a Sunday School teacher and member of many committees. Her favorite was assisting the monthly church suppers, helping take money and being a greeter.

When not being entertained by her grandson, Keegan, her favorite activities included playing Bingo, going for rides, doing word searches, watching “Wheel of Fortune”, “Deal or No Deal”, “Jeopardy” and NASCAR, and eating ice cream.

Barbara will be sadly missed by daughter, Melissa and husband Randy Lessard York of Waterford; daughter, Rebecca Andrews, and her sons Joshua and Keegan from Windham; stepdaughters Kathy York of Arizona and Carol York of California; also, Beverly, whom she called daughter, and her husband Tim Skillings of New Hampshire and their sons Desmond and Nicolas; her five great-grandchildren are Andrew, Cale, Nova, Mac, and Ozzy.

She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Annie Viola Dodge; her siblings, Richard, Mary, Charlie, Donna and Paul; her husband, Paul of 48 years; and their daughter, Teresa.

Please join us for her Celebration of Life being held at the Casco Village Church United Church of Christ on Saturday April 29 at 2 p.m. reception following. Interment at the Lakeside Cemetery in Casco will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

The Casco Public Library

5 Leach Hill Rd.,

Casco, ME 04015; or

Safe Combinations

15 Casco St.,

Portland, ME 04101