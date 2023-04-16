PORTLAND – Dennis Joseph Bowden, 78, died on April 12, 2023.

Dennis was born on July 24, 1944 to the late William and Mary (McGregor) Bowden in Portland.

During his life, Dennis worked as a truck driver. He was dedicated to work to ensure that he provided a safe and stable life for his children. He was a devout catholic. Growing up, he served as an alter-boy at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church and in his older years, was a parishioner at St. John’s Catholic Church.

Dennis loved going to the casino, was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Paul Mallia Post (Bunker), always had a good time between long work hours, and enjoyed watching the Patriots and the Red Sox. Above all else, he loved his family.

The family would like to extend a thank you to all of Dennis’s siblings for all of the great care that they gave to him over the years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; sister, Gail Winslow; and parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Denise (Paul) Farrell, Dennis (retired USMC) Bowden, Donna (Scott) Gagnon, Kelly Bowden, Felicia (James, retired USMC) Beaulieu; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlene (Robert) Allen, Clytie Bello, William Bowden, Eugene (Betsy) Bowden, Vicki (Robert) Gowen; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

Visiting hours celebrating Dennis’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited on Thursday, April 20 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

To view Dennis’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to:

American Cancer

Association

P.O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741