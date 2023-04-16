CAPE ELIZABETH – Doris “Dolly” (Colpitts) Bilodeau, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Easter morning, April 9, 2023, just two days shy of her 84th birthday. She was surrounded by her loving family, daughter, Barrie Ann Lynch, and son-in-law, Daniel Lynch. Her late husband John, of 60 years, predeceased her one year prior on April 4, 2022. Dolly was a lifelong Type 1 Diabetic, and struggled with dementia during her last years.

Dolly worked her entire professional life for General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC), and after retiring, provided full time care for her mother, Grace Colpitts, until her death, then transitioned to providing full time care for her father, Willard Colpitts, until his death. Passionate about her family, Dolly was fiercely dedicated to her husband, John, and passionately protective of her only child, Barrie.

Dolly and John both enjoyed travel. Over the years they traveled to many destinations, including Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nev.; Europe; and Aspen, Colo.; plentiful vacations with their daughter to Walt Disney World and neighboring amusement parks in Florida, and numerous Caribbean destinations and cruises. Dolly and John’s final expedition was to Elvis Presley’s Graceland, which provided them with many joyful memories. Dolly and John enjoyed the snowbird life, they resided in Spring Hill, Fla. during the winter months for more than 25 years.

Dolly enjoyed playing and watching golf. She once had a Callaway certified hole-in-one at Beacon Woods Golf Course in 2006. She was a skilled tennis player and cross country and downhill skier. She loved watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Dolly was an expert at knitting and crochet and gifted many of her close friends her masterfully crafted sweaters. Dolly appreciated new experiences, relaxing car rides, gardening, remodeling rooms and all manner of DIY projects. She was a well-read woman, with a voracious appetite for both fiction and nonfiction. But Dolly’s favorite activity was working alongside her husband John with any project, regardless of scale or size.

The Bilodeau family sends their sincere gratitude to the Hospice of Southern Maine team, the Maine Medical Partners team in Cape Elizabeth, and specifically Dr. John Reynolds for his unwavering and outstanding care for many years.

It was Dolly’s wish for a private service. To express condolences please visit http://www.CoastalCremationServices.com

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in Dolly’s name to Hospice of Southern Maine: https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/.

