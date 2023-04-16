PORTLAND – Douglas Brian Cressey passed away in his sleep in the early morning hours of April 8, 2023.

Born Feb. 22, 1961, in Chula Vista, Calif., the son of Wesley O. and BettyAnn (Larrabee) Cressey. Doug came to Maine in 1968 after his father’s retirement from the U.S. Navy and was educated in Portland schools.

He discovered the love of water at a very young age. At the age of three, he had his first swimming lesson and took to the water like a fish. The water called to Doug from then on. As a teenager, Doug was introduced to lobstering and found his true calling spending 47 years as a stern man for many local captains.

Doug was a fixture on the Portland waterfront and caught the attention of local artists. His image has been captured by artists Lisa White and Alan Claude. Ms. White’s work can be found on the Portland Waterfront where a portion is donated to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association and Maine Coast Fishermen Association. Mr. Claude’s work titled “Lobstering at the Nubble” featuring Doug working on the boat “Call Me Ishmael” was the cover of the Maine Travel Planner and Adventure Guide for the State’s Bicentennial edition.

Doug is survived by his son, Wesley Earl Cressey; mother, BettyAnn; sisters Susan Cressey, Cheryl (Frank) DiDonato, Kimberly (Scott) Redlon, half-sister, Carol (Terry) DePaul; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Wesley O.; and half-sister, Mary Louise.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Stevens Avenue Congregational Church, 790 Stevens Ave. in Portland.

Arrangements by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Cressey family.

Donations in his memory may be made to the

Maine Lobstermen’s Association

2 Storer St., Suite 203

Kennebunk, ME 04043