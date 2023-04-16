PORTLAND – Edward G. Anderson, 71, died Wednesday April 5, 2023, at Maine Medical Center. He was born June 11, 1957, a son of Roy and Veronica (Chamberlin) Anderson.
Edward grew up in Portland and was a graduate of Deering High School. He is survived by his brother; and several cousins.
Visiting hours will be held Monday April 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
