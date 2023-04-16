CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Ellen Jean Mazuzan, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and educator, died on April 2, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a recent cancer diagnosis. She spent her final days surrounded by friends and family – with a fair measure of humor and an incredible amount of grace. She was 67 years old.

Born Ellen McMahon on Feb. 18, 1956, Ellen spent her formative years in Burlington, Vt. The youngest of three sisters, she honed her sharp tongue and Yankee pragmatism in the mold of her parents, Jane and George McMahon (both Mainers). During her time at Burlington High School (class of 1974) she was an active member of her community. It was during those years that she began spending time with her eventual husband, Christopher Mazuzan. Ellen and Chris were soon inseparable, going on to become partners, spouses, co-conspirators, and best friends –and remaining so for the duration.

Ellen went on to study Education at the University of Vermont (1978) and upon graduation embarked on a lifelong career in education and literacy. Over the years, she taught pre-school, served as a children’s librarian, worked for community-based education non-profits, and provided tutoring services and early childhood literacy intervention. A lifelong reader with a bottomless appetite for books, she was a devoted advocate for literacy – specifically for those who were underserved or marginalized. As teacher and champion, she made a lasting impact on countless families over the years.

Ellen was a dedicated mother of two sons – never missing a swim meet, theater performance, or band concert. This dedication fanned out to the larger (and growing) extended family – on both the McMahon and Mazuzan sides – where she was held dear as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother. There are countless others who would name Ellen among their “chosen family,” too, owing to her fierce loyalty and commitment to friends.

Ellen loved hosting big gatherings – handing out assignments for potluck, baking pies, placing name cards, and directing Chris in the placement of seasonal decorations. She cherished summer days by their pool and labored to create an oasis for all to enjoy. She extended standing open invitations to leisure seekers far and wide: “Pool is open!” She loved spending time outdoors, gardening, walking in the woods or on the beach, and sailing on Casco Bay with Chris on their sailboat.

Ellen is survived by her husband Chris Mazuzan; sons Kirk and Scott Mazuzan, daughters-in-law (and in heart) Erika Mazuzan and Eliza Matheson; sisters Mary Gulezian and Anne Coleman; grandchildren Lukas, Liv, and Charlie, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and loved ones. She will be profoundly missed by the huge community she touched during her lifetime.

In light of her steadfast commitment to literacy, a scholarship is being established in Ellen’s name to make tutoring available for Maine students in need. Per Ellen’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held during the summer months against a backdrop of sunshine and blooming garden beds; details to follow.

