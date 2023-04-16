THOMASTON – George G. “GG” Grafton, 94, husband of Ruth Bowley Grafton, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.

A memorial service with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

A full obituary will be published. To share a memory or story with GG’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

