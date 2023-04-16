GORHAM – Retired Col. James A. Vollkommer, USAF, passed away April 12, 2023. James was born Sept. 16, 1932, Oceanside, N.Y. to Peter M. and Anna (Groenewold) Vollkommer. He married the love of his life, Marie Noll Sept. 11, 1954 and they had four beautiful children, James, Catherine, Elizabeth and Ursula.

James lived a full and successful life. The following are a few of his accomplishments:

He has a B.S. in Mathematics, St John’s University, Brooklyn New York 1953 and a M.S. in Meteorology, New York University, Bronx New York 1966.

He was in the USAF; Active Duty 1953-1957; Active Reserve 1957-1985.

He then went on to Methods Analyst/Programmer, Con Edison, New York 1957-1959;

Meteorologist, National Weather Service (NWS) JFK Airport, New York 1959-1966, Meteorologist-in-Charge, NWS Office, Burlington, Vt., 1966-1971; Supervisory Meteorologist, NWS Forecast Office, Portland 1971-1979; Meteorologist-in-Charge, NWS Forecast Office, Portland 1979-1991.

He was a lifetime member, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA); lifetime member, Reserve Officers Association; member and past president Southern Maine Chapter MOAA and a member, American Legion. He was past member and past secretary, Kiwanis Club of South Burlington, Vt.; member and past president, Kiwanis Club of Portland; 4th Degree, Knights of Columbus St. Anne’s Council, Gorham; past member and past chairman, Board of Directors, Catholic Charities Maine; Lector and Eucharistic Minister, St. Anne’s Church, Gorham; along with various other commissions of St. Anne’s Church.

He is survived by loving wife, Marie N. Vollkommer; daughters Catherine and spouse Pat Szczesiul, Elizabeth and spouse William Wilson, Ursula and spouse Mark Haley; two grandchildren, Nicole (Wilson) Schuning and spouse Thane Schuning and Leah Wilson and spouse Elizabeth Duff. James is also survived by great-grandchild, Gwendolyn Schuning.

He was predeceased by parents; brother, Peter P. Vollkommer; son, James J. Vollkommer and daughter-in-law, Patricia Szczesiul.

A visitation will be held Wednesday April 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dolby Blais Segee, 76 State St., Gorham. A Mass will be held Thursday April 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St Anne’s in Gorham, with a burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to

St. Ann Catholic Church, Gorham; or

Catholic Charities.