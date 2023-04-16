Vollkommer, James A. 90, of Gorham, April 12. Visit 5-8 p.m., April 19, Dolby Blais Segee Funeral Home, Gorham. Mass 10-11 a.m., April 20, St Anne’s in Gorham, then burial, Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
