LEWISTON – Jarrod Landry, 48, passed away in Auburn on April 12, 2023. He was born in Portland on July 8, 1974.
Jarrod will always be remembered for his love of hard rock music and how he devoutly listened to WBLM.
He is survived by his parents Cathy Chipman of Standish, Michael Landry of Limington; brothers Adam Landry and his wife Jessica of Waterboro, and Seth Landry and his wife Jan of Naples; and his nieces and nephews Cameron, Lily, Kaitlin, Keegan, and Kaiden.
Burial will be private. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
Jarrod’s family would like to give a special thanks to Ascentria Community Care for the love and guidance you’ve given to Jarrod over the past years.
Memorial contributions can be made to
Androscoggin Hospice
236 Stetson Rd.
Auburn, ME 04210
