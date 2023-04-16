CUMBERLAND – Joseph Sorbello passed away unexpectedly on Thursday April 6, 2023, at the age of 54.
Formerly of the Syracuse, N.Y. area, he settled in Maine in the early 1990s where he worked as a Certified Surgical Physical Assistant and later as owner of Medical Marijuana Practitioners of Maine.
He loved to kayak, canoe, hunt, fish and spend time at the cabin in Salem Township. He also volunteered as a PA in both the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Joseph is survived by his parents of Cicero, N.Y.; his brother, Brian Sorbello; nephew, Nathan; as well as a very large extended family.
Arrangements by Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.
To view the full obituary and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the Sorbello family please visit http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com.
