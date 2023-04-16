FALMOUTH – Judith Cheever Graham, 86, of Falmouth, (formerly of Windham, and Springfield, Vt.) died peacefully on April 5, 2023. She was the widow of Leroy A. Graham.

Judith Cheever was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Ernest and Doris (McIntyre) Cheever. She attended Springfield schools and graduated from Mary Fletcher School of Nursing at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. in 1958. It was in the Springfield schools that she met her future husband, Leroy Graham, and from that early beginning they built a wonderful life together. They married on June 28, 1958, and lived at different times in Springfield and Chester Depot, Vt., Sunapee, N.H. and Chapin, S.C., finally settling in Maine, first in Windham near the shores of Sebago Lake, and more recently in Falmouth.

Judy’s life work as a nurse reflected the best of her. She was sweet, kind, generous and devoted, and over her long career, she cared for every patient as if he or she was her own child. She was a tireless wife, mother and grandmother who worked all day as “mom” and then for years as a second shift nurse at Springfield Hospital in the maternity ward and recovery room. In every instance, everyone who Judy cared for felt that they were her most important focus.

Judy and Leroy forged a wonderful partnership in which Judy supported Leroy’s career, even traveling with him at times during his sales trips to distant locations. She was an avid seamstress and knitter, a devoted Christian and a happy and caring friend to many. As her children pursued their lives and careers around the globe, Judy always kept them close with calls, cards and joyous holiday gatherings. She will be missed every day.

Judy Graham was predeceased by her husband, Leroy Graham, and is survived by her four children, David (Lonnie) Graham of Western Springs, Ill., Diane Griffin (David) of Fairfield, Conn., Susan LaBelle (Kirk) of Leawood, Kan., and Nathan (Heidi) Graham of North Yarmouth; as well as by her seven grandchildren, Jennifer Kern (husband Jack), Tracey Llewellyn (husband John), Nicholas Zabek (wife Caitlin), Emily LaBelle, Joseph LaBelle, Kaitlyn Graham (fiancé Dennis Frank), and Andrew Graham; two step-grandchildren, Hailey Griffin and Julia Desmond (husband Colin); and eight great-grandchildren, Lucas Zabek, Zoe Zabek, Colten Kern, Tommy Kern, Raegan Kern, Weston Llewellyn, Reid Llewellyn and Ethan Desmond; as well as her brother-in-law, Daniel Graham of Brooksville, Fla., and her brothers Warren Cheever of Yarmouth and Robert Cheever of Conway, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private spring burial is planned. There are no calling hours.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Legacy Memory Care of OceanView in Falmouth, for their compassionate care of Judy throughout her time with them.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to share condolences and memories with her family.

To honor Judy’s memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Association/Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Help