FALMOUTH – Pearl Louise (Corey) Brackett, 87, of Falmouth and formerly of Lyman, died on April 6, 2023 at her home, after battling kidney disease, with her family by her side.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Rd., North Yarmouth. A reception, at the church, will follow.

For a complete obituary, to sign Pearl’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.