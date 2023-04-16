Pearl Louise (Corey) Brackett

FALMOUTH – Pearl Louise (Corey) Brackett, 87, of Falmouth and formerly of Lyman, died on April 6, 2023 at her home, after battling kidney disease, with her family by her side.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Rd., North Yarmouth. A reception, at the church, will follow.

