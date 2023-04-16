SOUTH PORTLAND – Raymond “Ray” or “Ronnie” Ronald Lavallee, 87, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023. Ray was born on Sept. 15, 1935 in Berlin, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Ray’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will follow on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester, N.H. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Ray’s full obituary and memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Catholic Charities Maine, Development Office,
P.O. Box 10660,
Portland, ME 04104-6060; or the
Maine Adaptive Sports
and Recreation,
P.O. Box 853,
Bethel, ME 04217
