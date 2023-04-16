PORTLAND – Sharon Rose (Ives) Fournier of Portland passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, at the age of 74.

She was born in Portland at Maine General Hospital to the late Richard and Justina Ives. She was educated in Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1967.

She was preceded by her parents; brother-in-law, Paul Erickson; and her longtime companion, Earle Bornheimer.

She is survived by her three children, Catherine Conrod (Dan Control), Geanna Thibault (Rodney Thibault) and Charles Fournier (Angela Fournier). She was a grandmother to Patricia, Stephene, Maya, Ryan, and Max. She was a great-grandmother to Alexis and Arryanna.

Sharon is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Ives Erickson (Alasdair Conn), brothers Richard Ives (Rich Bryant), Gregory Ives (Deanna Ives), and sister, Judith Ives (Alan Hoffert). She is also survived by her aunts Jeannette Breggia, Arlene DiMillo and uncle, John DiMillo; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved deeply.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday April 22 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will be private.

To see the full obituary, share memories of Sharon, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to

Catholic Charities Maine,

Independent Support Services,

P.O. Box 10660,

Portland, ME 04104 or

Park Danforth

777 Stevens Ave.

Portland, ME 04103