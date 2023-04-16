Fournier, Sharon Rose (Ives) 74, of Portland, April 8. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., April 22, St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Portland. Arrangements, A.T. Hutchins LLC, Portland
