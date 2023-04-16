PORTLAND – Steven “Steve” Hart, 76, died on March 30, 2023 at his home of natural causes.

Steve was born in Skowhegan on March 4, 1947, the son of the late Herbert E. and Grace (Hoyt) Hart. He grew up in Skowhegan where he attended local schools and graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1965. He played several sports in high school including baseball, basketball and football. After high school he went to the University of Maine, Orono, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

Following college he worked for his father in the family Amoco station. Then he moved to Portland and worked on fishing boats such as the Teresa Marie, Mary Kelly and Caitlin for many years. Following that. he worked on the docks unloading lobsters and supplying bait to the fishermen. He had many wonderful friends and coworkers.

In 2007 he sustained a traumatic brain injury in an industrial accident. He was unable to work following the accident. Steve enjoyed watching sports on TV such as hockey, baseball and football. He was an avid Bruins, Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Steve is survived by his brother, Dennis and his wife Jayne from Skowhegan, his sister, Janet Lancaster and her husband Keith from Gray. He is also survived by his three nephews, Michael Bisson from Hampden, Alex Hart from Westbrook, and Ross Hart from Scarborough.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. in Canaan at Fairview Cemetery on May 21 with a reception to follow at the Elks Club, 21 Silver St., Skowhegan, ME 0497. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Steve’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In his memory, please do an act of kindness for someone. Steve was a very kind and generous person.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous