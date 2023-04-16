HOCKEY

Alex-Olivier Voyer, Mitch Fossier and Tyler Hinam each scored twice, and the Maine Mariners completed their ECHL regular season Sunday with a 10-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals at Cross Insurance Arena.

Reid Stefanson, Carter Johnson, Marc-Olivier Duquette and Cam Askew also scored for Maine, which set a franchise record for goal in one game.

The Mariners will begin the playoffs Friday night against the Reading Royals in Pennsylvania, starting a best-of-seven series that could include five games in a six-day stretch.

Reading clinched home-ice advantage for the North Division semifinals with a win on Saturday night, relegating Maine to the No. 3 seed. The Royals will host Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday before the series shifts to Portland. Barring a sweep, Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played on consecutive days – April 24-26 – at Cross Arena.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, would be back in Pennsylvania on April 29-30.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Five New Hampshire pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Fisher Cats ended the Portland Sea Dogs’ three-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Nick Yorke hit his first home run of the season for the Sea Dogs. Niko Kavadas drove in Portland’s other run with a single in the eighth.

GOLF

PGA: Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th hole at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June.

Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie.

Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two extra holes. Spieth watched his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time the pair played the 18th. Then Spieth’s 9-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.

Fitzpatrick (68) and Spieth (66) finished at 17-under 267. Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under. Cantlay lost in a playoff to Spieth a year ago.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in Monaco for the first Masters title of his career.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Arsenal threw away another two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham, leaving the Premier League leaders with just a four-point advantage over Manchester City, which has played one fewer match.

A week after drawing with Liverpool by the same score, Mikel Arteta’s team was held by relegation-fighting West Ham at London Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard scored for Arsenal, but West Ham answered with a Said Benrahma penalty and another goal from Jarrod Bowen.

• Antony scored one goal and set up another, and Manchester United moved up to third place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.