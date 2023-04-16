HOCKEY
Alex-Olivier Voyer, Mitch Fossier and Tyler Hinam each scored twice, and the Maine Mariners completed their ECHL regular season Sunday with a 10-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals at Cross Insurance Arena.
Reid Stefanson, Carter Johnson, Marc-Olivier Duquette and Cam Askew also scored for Maine, which set a franchise record for goal in one game.
The Mariners will begin the playoffs Friday night against the Reading Royals in Pennsylvania, starting a best-of-seven series that could include five games in a six-day stretch.
Reading clinched home-ice advantage for the North Division semifinals with a win on Saturday night, relegating Maine to the No. 3 seed. The Royals will host Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday before the series shifts to Portland. Barring a sweep, Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played on consecutive days – April 24-26 – at Cross Arena.
Games 6 and 7, if necessary, would be back in Pennsylvania on April 29-30.
BASEBALL
EASTERN LEAGUE: Five New Hampshire pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Fisher Cats ended the Portland Sea Dogs’ three-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Nick Yorke hit his first home run of the season for the Sea Dogs. Niko Kavadas drove in Portland’s other run with a single in the eighth.
GOLF
PGA: Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th hole at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June.
Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie.
Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two extra holes. Spieth watched his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time the pair played the 18th. Then Spieth’s 9-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.
Fitzpatrick (68) and Spieth (66) finished at 17-under 267. Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under. Cantlay lost in a playoff to Spieth a year ago.
TENNIS
MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in Monaco for the first Masters title of his career.
SOCCER
ENGLAND: Arsenal threw away another two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham, leaving the Premier League leaders with just a four-point advantage over Manchester City, which has played one fewer match.
A week after drawing with Liverpool by the same score, Mikel Arteta’s team was held by relegation-fighting West Ham at London Stadium.
Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard scored for Arsenal, but West Ham answered with a Said Benrahma penalty and another goal from Jarrod Bowen.
• Antony scored one goal and set up another, and Manchester United moved up to third place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.