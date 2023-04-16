HOCKEY
The Maine Mariners will begin their ECHL first-round playoff series on Friday night against the Reading Royals in Pennsylvania, starting a best-of-seven series that could include five games in a six-day stretch.
Reading clinched home-ice advantage for the North Division semifinals with a win on Saturday night, relegating Maine to the No. 3 seed. The Royals will host Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday before the series shifts to Portland. Assuming neither team sweeps the series, Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played on consecutive days – April 24-26 – at Cross Insurance Arena.
Games 6 and 7, if necessary, would be back in Pennsylvania on April 29-30.
BASEBALL
EASTERN LEAGUE: Five New Hampshire pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Fisher Cats ended the Portland Sea Dogs’ three-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Nick Yorke hit his first home run of the season for the Sea Dogs. Niko Kavadas drove in Portland’s other run with a single in the eighth.
TENNIS
MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in Monaco for the first Masters title of his career.
SOCCER
ENGLAND: Arsenal threw away another two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham, leaving the Premier League leaders with just a four-point advantage over Manchester City, which has played one fewer match.
A week after drawing with Liverpool by the same score, Mikel Arteta’s team was held by relegation-fighting West Ham at London Stadium.
Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard scored for Arsenal, but West Ham answered with a Said Benrahma penalty and another goal from Jarrod Bowen.
• Antony scored one goal and set up another, and Manchester United moved up to third place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
