The owners of the Blue Spoon on Munjoy Hill announced on social media Monday their plans to close their restaurant later this month.

In a post on Instagram, owners Liz Koenigsberg and Will Lavey said they’ll close the cozy neighborhood restaurant at 89 Congress St. permanently on Saturday, April 22 and relocate farther north.

The couple, formerly partners in Petit Jacqueline with Michele and Steve Corry and longtime fixtures in Portland’s restaurant scene, have owned the local farm-to-table American bistro since 2018, when they bought Blue Spoon from founder Dan Iovino.

“It’s been a wonderful five years here on Munjoy Hill,” the Instagram post read in part. “Will and I have decided to make a tough decision to close our doors and relocate to Mid-Coast Maine.”

The owners could not immediately be reached for comment. Blue Spoon launched under Iovino in 2004.

