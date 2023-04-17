1. Kennebunk: The two-time defending Class A state champion Rams are riding a 33-game win streak and show no signs of slowing down. Kennebunk lost three starters to graduation, but returns three all-SMAA standouts, midfielder Ruby Sliwkowski and defenders Matilda Bordas and Miranda Godek. The 2022 Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Sliwkowski scored 85 goals with 23 assists last season. She also had 64 draw controls and 33 ground balls. Sophia Notine, an all-SMAA honorable mention, also returns to the midfield. On the attack, Kennebunk returns scoring threats in another all-SMAA selection, Ivy Armentrout, along with Grace Archer and Mara Muse. Lizzy Hayes returns in goal after splitting time in net last season. The Rams host Yarmouth on April 28 in a rematch of last season’s state championship game.

2. Falmouth: The Navigators ended last season with a loss to Class A newcomer Yarmouth in the regional championship game. With key players returning at a number of positions, Falmouth is in position to contend in Class A again. Senior midfielder Sloane Ginevan, a Varsity Maine All-State selection in 2022, had 32 goals, eight assists and 35 draw controls last season despite missing the last few games with a knee injury. Senior attacker Lucy Taylor returns to the Navigators after missing last season while spending a semester at the Capitol Page School in Washington, D.C. Taylor also will play some midfield. Heather “Peaches” Stucker is a returning all-SMAA midfielder who scored 19 goals with 15 assists and 33 draw controls last season. Defensively, the Navigators are led by Sydney Shiben, another returning all-conference player.

3. Greely: The Rangers won their first Class B state title last season, and graduated just one player, making them a favorite to repeat. Senior midfielder Charlotte Taylor is Greely’s leader; she scored 39 goals and had 21 assists last year, winning 48 draw controls and grabbing 40 ground balls. Senior Allie Read is a two-way threat for the Rangers. She scored 11 goals and had eight assists to go with 57 draw controls and 32 ground balls. Read also caused 21 turnovers. Lauren Dennen scored 38 goals last season, including four in the state championship game. Asja Kelman is another offensive weapon, and Kylie Crocker is a three-year starter on defense. Addyson Babcock is back in goal for the Rangers. With the expansion of the regular season from 12 games to 14, Greely added tough nonconference games against Class A powers Kennebunk and Falmouth, along with Western Maine Conference games against Class A Yarmouth (twice) and Cape Elizabeth.

4. Yarmouth: The Clippers reached the Class A state championship game last season, their first in Class A. This season, Yarmouth will face one of the toughest schedules in the state. All but one of its regular season opponents finished 2022 at .500 or better. The Clippers are young, with defenders Sadie Carnes and Sara Wentzell the only seniors on the roster. A large junior class will be counted on across the field. Aine Powers and Brooke Boone can play either defense or midfield, while Fiona Bergen and Isabel Powers will contribute on defense. Regan Sullivan will be in goal for the Clippers. Offense will come from players such as Neena Panozzo, Lauren Keaney and Kadin Davoren. Combined, they’ll help replace the offense lost by the graduation of Katelyn D’Appolonia, who scored 58 goals last season. Carnes, Wentzell and Powers were all-Western Maine Conference selections last season.

5. North Yarmouth Academy: The Panthers won the Class C championship last season, their first state title since winning Class B in 2010. Once again, NYA will be tested by a tough schedule that includes some of the top teams not only in Class C, but Class B competition and Class A Cape Elizabeth. Senior midfielder Vy Tran should help fill the void on offense left by Maggie Holt’s graduation. Tran scored 33 goals and assisted on 31 others to earn all-Western Maine Conference honors last season. Clara Taylor and Harper Fremont-Smith also will be offensive threats at attack. Lyla Casey, Lauryn Casey and Leah Dube will be key players in the midfield. Defensively, the Panthers are led by seniors Josie Harper-Cunningham and Charlotte Harper-Cunningham. Both are team leaders and key in transition from defense to offense with the turnovers they cause.

