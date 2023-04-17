The Kennebunk High girls’ lacrosse team knows it’s good. You don’t win 33 games in a row and back-to-back state championships without that realization sinking in.

Just as important, the Rams know their opponents know it too. They see it every time they play a game, opponents pressing to do a little too much. That leads to mistakes the Rams know they can exploit.

“We definitely have a bull’s-eye on our back. We know we have people looking out for us, but we have to take care of ourselves before we worry about the competition,” Matilda Bordas, a senior defender and a Kennebunk captain, said before a practice last week.

Ruby Sliwkowski, Kennebunk’s other captain and the reigning Varsity Maine Player of the Year, said the Rams are able to push a mental reset button from season to season and game to game, not allowing past success to dictate how they approach the next challenge.

“You have to think of it, every game, it’s 0-0. That mentality is really important, because if you get caught up in, we need to win, you make mistakes,” Sliwkowski said.

Kennebunk’s 14-0 win at Messalonskee in Thursday’s season opener increased the Rams’ winning streak to 33 games. Nobody on Kennebunk’s roster has lost a high school lacrosse game. The last time the Rams lost was in the 2019 Class A state championship game, 5-3, to Falmouth. The six seniors on the team this season saw their freshman season wiped out in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

This group of seniors began playing at a high level early, Bordas said. When they were in sixth grade, they competed against seventh graders because of low participation numbers in the class ahead of them. Knowing they could succeed against the older girls was a confidence boost that took root.

“Kennebunk is a program that has a lot of things working in their favor: an incredibly deep pool of talented athletes, knowledgeable coaches and a tradition of success,” said Falmouth Coach Ashley Pullen, who has won state championships at Falmouth and Messalonskee. “When you build something like that, it generates more enthusiasm and that in turn continues to feed your program.”

In four playoff games last season, the Rams outscored opponents 56-19, and won each of their South regional tournament games by at least 10 goals. For coaches of other top teams in Class A, playing against the Rams is as much preparing their teams mentally as physically.

“We focus on communicating with each other and team defense. We don’t focus on one player, and we just keep everything simple,” said Yarmouth Coach Dorothy Holt, whose Clippers fell to Kennebunk 11-8 in the state final. “The key is to win ground balls and control things the best you can. If everyone works together, that is the key on attack and defense.”

Bordas said she’s seen opponents scramble to send defenders at Sliwkowski. That strategy is understandable; Slikwkowski scored 85 goals last season. But it opens the door for players like Grace Archer and Ivy Armentrout, strong offensive players in their own right, to get open shots.

“As soon as Ruby gets the ball on her stick, there’s three girls on her. I think we have seven strong scorers, so that’s not going to work,” Bordas said.

Last season, Massabesic lost just two games, both to Kennebunk, including a 14-4 loss to the Rams in the regional championship game. (This year, Class A will have a statewide tournament instead of regionals.)

“When preparing for a team like Kennebunk, it takes an all-in mentality. In this state, over this streak, they are as strong as any team we have seen,” said Massabesic Coach Jason Tremblay. “What separates them from the rest is their ability to possess the ball, win the draw, and simply not make many unforced turnovers.”

To Tremblay, Kennebunk’s success starts with Coach Annie Barker and her assistants.

“The biggest asset they possess is the girls are very good lacrosse players playing year-round and they have a great coaching staff who truly understands all phases of the girl’s game,” Tremblay said. “When you break down this game, there is so much to teach beyond the skills, and their staff truly understands this.”

Both Holt and Tremblay said defenses can’t focus too much attention on Sliwkowsi or any of Kennebunk’s individual scorers.

“Defensively you have to be aware of all seven girls as they all are a threat to score as they all possess great stick skills,” Tremblay said. “On offense, you really have to take advantage of any chance you get as possessions will be limited as they are as sound as any team on defense as well.”

The Rams are not going to beat themselves with turnovers or sloppy play, Pullen said. In a close game, the confidence that comes with that gives the Rams an edge. Even with all the challenges facing the Rams brings, Pullen said her team is excited to take on Kennebunk at home on April 26 in a big early season game.

“While we don’t have the same win streak coming into this season, we are also fortunate to have a deep group of talented players who I know are capable of an upset. It’s a fun rivalry and we are excited to see them in our home opener,” Pullen said.