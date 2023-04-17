A federal judge has ordered United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release records about the agency’s detention practices at its Scarborough facility, concluding a two-year legal battle brought by Maine immigrant advocacy groups.

“The district court’s final decision is a victory for transparency that will shed more light on ICE, an agency that operates in the shadows and evades public accountability,” ACLU of Maine Legal Director Carol Garvan said in a statement Monday following Judge John A. Woodcock’s ruling. “The court’s action makes clear that federal agencies like ICE have no right to operate in Maine without allowing the public to know what they are doing. ICE has a long history of abusing its power, physically and psychologically harming people, and rejecting basic standards of human decency.”

The plan to open the ICE facility in Scarborough became public in February 2020, but information about the Scarborough project has been hard to come by and prompted protests in Portland and lengthy town council meetings.

In January 2021, the ACLU of Maine, the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project and the Refugee and Human Rights Clinic at the University of Maine School of Law filed a public information request for records detailing the transfer of detainees to or from ICE detention facilities in Maine and the Cumberland County Jail, as well as information on a facility in Scarborough, according to court records.

After the agency failed to respond to the public records request within the 20 days allowed under state law, the groups sued for access.

Though ICE eventually produced close to 2,000 pages of documents related to the request, the plaintiffs argued that the agency failed to conduct an adequate search for all relevant records about the Scarborough facility.

The court in a ruling issued last Wednesday agreed the agency had not done enough to identify documents related to the Scarborough facility and the policies that govern it and ordered the federal agency to conduct a new search.

A statement from the ALCU expects ICE will establish a timeline for conducting the new records search this week.

“When we know what ICE is doing,” Garvan said, “We can resist its abuses.”

This story will be updated.

