I hope the proponents of Pine Tree Power understand that they are not winning any upcoming referendum absent their expenditure of a significant advertising budget. The foreign corporate “anti” side of the Pine Tree Power issue is certainly in receipt of that memo. Acknowledging the significant disparity in depth of pockets, I believe pro-Pine Tree Power ads should be running currently and as frequently as possible.

I’d hate to see the “anti” side break the finish line tape before the “pro” side even begins the race.

Christopher Brent

Kennebunk

