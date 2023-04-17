Primo Cubano

7 p.m. Friday. Watts Hall, 174 Main St., Thomaston, $18 in advance, $23 day of show. wattshallthomaston.com

Spice up your Friday evening by heading to Thomaston for a Latin dance night, where you’ll hear the tunes of Maine act Primo Cubano. Paul D’Allesio, the band’s founder, is on trés (Cuban guitar-like instrument) and vocals. The rest of the group is Marc Chillemi on trumpet, percussion and vocals; Lenny Hatch on congas, bongo and bell; Duane Edwards on upright bass; and Eric Winter on timbales, percussion on lead vocals. You’ll be dancing the night away as Primo Cubano plays a style of music called son cubano, a precursor to salsa. D’Allesio learned about it during a trip to Cuba in 2004 and formed the band a few years later.

Being Petty: The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $25 in advance, $27 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Maine musicians Bruce Hilton and Larry Ladrie hatched an idea in 2021 to create a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute act. So they put together a group of worthy musicians and decided to go all-in with accurate wardrobes, wigs and accessories, as well as the kinds of guitars, amps and drums that would best lend themselves to recreating the iconic band’s sound. Petty’s been gone for nearly six years, but his iconic tunes live on through Being Petty’s show, which includes a multimedia element and plenty of Petty hits and deep-album cuts.

Connacht

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, $15. maineirish.com

For a fresh spin on traditional Irish music, hit the Maine Irish Heritage Center for a performance by Boston act Connacht. Singing and dancing will be encouraged, and you can wet your whistle with a visit to the cash bar, stocked with craft Maine beer and wine. The band was formed by drummer, percussionist and vocalist Michael McDonagh and also features musicians on guitar, Bodhran, fiddle, concertina, banjo and whistle.