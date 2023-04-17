Baseball’s new pitch timer finally met its match this week in the form of Oakland’s pitching staff.

The Athletics walked 17 batters in a 17-6 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night. Time of game: 3 hours, 29 minutes — and it may have felt twice that long to anyone who stayed until the end.

With the Mets in town, Oakland drew 11,102 for that contest, an improvement for a team that managed under 12,000 fans for an entire three-game series against Cleveland. It’s been a dreary start for the A’s at the box office, and the team’s performance on the field has been even worse than expected.

After being swept by the Mets, the A’s have the worst record in the majors at 3-13. Their run differential of minus-63 is the worst in the sport, and the fourth-worst of the modern era in a team’s first 16 games.

Oakland has been held to one run or fewer five times, and the A’s have allowed 11 runs or more six times. In three of their games, they did both.

Oakland does have some company. Several clubs are off to particularly poor starts. The season is 18 days old, and already seven teams have run differentials of minus-20 or worse — the A’s, Tigers (-37), Royals (-28), Rockies (-27), Marlins (-26), White Sox (-23) and Nationals (-20). After 18 days had elapsed last season, only three teams were at minus-20 or worse.

There have been four 100-loss teams in each of the past three full 162-game seasons, in 2019, 2021 and 2022. It appears there are several candidates to reach that mark in 2023.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo López agreed on a contract that adds $73.5 million over four seasons, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

López’s first season with the Twins has started splendidly after he arrived in a trade with Miami that sent 2022 American League batting champion and fan favorite Luis Arraez to the Marlins. The right-hander has a 1.73 ERA through four starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and only 15 hits allowed.

López was the hard-luck loser Sunday in New York, when Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hit shutout to beat the Twins 2-0. That was the second complete game in the major leagues this year. The first one also came at López’s expense, when 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara pitched a three-hit shutout April 4 to beat the Twins 3-0.

López is making $5.45 million this season, his second year of arbitration eligibility. The new deal will give the Twins some additional long-term stability around a rotation that has emerged in 2023 as a clear strength of the team. The Twins entered their day off Monday with a 2.58 starting pitcher ERA that was the best in the major leagues.

Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle are all in the final year of their contracts, eligible to become free agents in the fall. Their uncertain status for next season only underscored the team’s interest in committing to López, who posted a 3.94 ERA over 94 starts with the Marlins.

POSTPONEMENTS: The series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of high winds and cold temperatures.

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m.

• The game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tigers was postponed because of cold temperatures and high winds in the forecast, a day after Detroit’s game against San Francisco was scrubbed.

The Tigers announced that the Guardians game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution for player safety and fan comfort” and would be played as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 1:10 p.m.

