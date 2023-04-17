Art contest winners

Amaya and Emma from the South Portland Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine are the first and third place winners of UScellular’s Black History Month art contest. Amaya, age 10, received a $250 gift card and first place with her artwork of astronaut Mae Jemison. Emma, age 13, received $100 and third place with her artwork of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. The winners were voted by the public. (Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Maine policy is to not release last names of its members.)

Math Meet champs

Ava Tussing of Deering High School scored first place for sophomores and second overall at the Maine State Math Meet in Augusta April 4. Indigo Selinger of Brunswick High School won first for freshmen, fifth overall, and Maia Pietraho, also of Brunswick High School, took first for juniors, eighth overall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: