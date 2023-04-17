BIDDEFORD — The St. Louis Alumni Association recently donated $11,000 to the Biddeford Recreation Department so it can buy a new scoreboard for St. Louis Field I.

Representatives from the association reached out to Biddeford Recreation staff in March to review their project needs and estimated costs. Following the meeting, the association approved the donation and presented Mayor Alan Casavant with the donation on April 4.

“The city is very grateful for the generous support of the St. Louis Alumni Association, with their donation towards the scoreboard, at their namesake field, St. Louis Field, said Casavant. “The Alumni Association has always been a strong advocate for the youth of our community, and this is another example of how they work towards improving the experiences and activities of our kids. The legacy of St. Louis High School lives through the generosity of the Alumni Association.”

The St. Louis Alumni Association continues to be a major contributor to Biddeford youth and civic programs even though the high school closed in 1970.

“Giving back to the community, particularly to youth athletic programs and academic scholarships for students, has been a key activity for the association for going on 70 years,” said Paul Therrien, Chair of the Alumni board. “Donating for a new scoreboard is a small way for our organization to show our appreciation to the city of Biddeford for allowing us to relocate our operations to the center when our alumni hall was sold a few years ago.”

For more information on association programs, contact [email protected].

