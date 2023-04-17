SACO – Whether answering questions about space travel or foreign countries, the WorldQuest team at Thornton Academy can do it all.

After winning the state championship, Thornton is heading to the World Affairs Council of America National Competition on April 28 in Washington, DC, school officials said.

Thornton earned the trip to Washington after winning the WorldQuest Maine title earlier this month. This annual competition, organized by the World Affairs Council of Maine, tests students’ knowledge of world affairs and global literacy.

At the state competition, teams from schools around the state worked through six fast paced rounds of questions on world history, geography, current events, and special categories on the Arctic Council, fighting global famine, and the country of Ethiopia.

For the third consecutive year, Thornton Academy dominated the competition – earning 57 out of 59 points.

Thornton, led by Coach Mike Nelson, will represent Maine at the national finals for the fifth time in 7 years.

