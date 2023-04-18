The towns of Falmouth, Cumberland, North Yarmouth and Yarmouth will host their 4 Community Springtime Walk for Habitat for Humanity April 29 at the Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland.

The 3.1-mile walk from 9 a.m. to noon will raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. The event also includes snacks and family activities. To sign up for the walk as an individual or a team, or to make a donation, go to habitatportlandme.org/springwalk.

The four towns have held the Springtime Walk for 37 years.

Twin Falls is located at 185 Tuttle Road, Cumberland.

