Magno Terra Cafe will celebrate its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Garmin building at 2 DeLorme Drive in Yarmouth.

The cafe, owned by Toni Magno-Fish, will open to the public Monday, April 24. It will serve breakfast, lunch and takeout dinner options, including bagels from Union Bagel Co., breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, salads and sandwiches.

Magno-Fish also owns catering company Chefette Toni, which operates in collaboration with Fork Food Lab in Portland.

