April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time when we strive to raise awareness about sexual assault and the impact it has on survivors, their loved ones and our communities. I wanted to use this space to help bring awareness to this issue and to share some of the progress we are making in terms of addressing sexual assault in the Legislature.

Sexual assault affects too many people in Maine. In fact, a recent study found that nearly one in five adult Maine residents have been the victim of rape or attempted rape during their lifetime. Roughly 14,000 Mainers may be the victim of rape or unwanted sexual activity during any 12-month period.

This crime impacts women disproportionately, with 35.7 percent of women reporting that they have experienced sexual assault at some point in their lives, compared to 10.1 percent of men. But sexual assault does affect people of all genders. In 2019, about 20 percent of callers to Maine’s sexual assault crisis and support line were men. This statistic underscores the fact that sexual assault is not just a women’s issue, but a human issue.

These numbers are staggering and highlight the urgent need for action. This legislative session, I am proud to be working with advocates from the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault on a bill to improve Maine’s sexual assault kit tracking system.

While the specific details of this bill are still in the works, a comprehensive sexual assault kit tracking system would allow survivors to track the progress of their medical exams starting with the hospital, to the local law enforcement agency, to the lab where the evidence is analyzed and all the way through to the final outcome of the case. The bill will help ensure that survivors have access to the resources they need to seek justice and begin the healing process.

My colleague Sen. Jill Duson is also working with the coalition on a bill that would provide funding for sexual assault services. LD 566, “An Act to Provide Funding for Sexual Assault Services,” would ensure that advocates have wages that reflect the difficult and important work they do every day to support survivors of sexual violence. The bill would also fund services that meet the culturally specific needs of communities across our state.

Additionally, Sen. Anne Carney has introduced LD 1461, “An Act to Prevent Dating Partner Abuse by Including Dating Partners in the Scope of Domestic Violence Crimes.” The bill would include dating partners in Maine’s domestic violence crimes statutes, in order to reduce or prevent dating partner violence. As Sen. Carney has stated, “If assault, stalking, or terrorizing of a dating partner is, in substance, the same pattern of violent behavior over time as domestic abuse of a spouse or a domestic or sexual partner, then these laws should apply equally to dating partners.”

I couldn’t agree more. In fact, I was quite surprised to learn that this wasn’t already how the law is currently written. In my opinion, this bill is overdue.

We must continue to work together to address sexual assault in our state and ensure that survivors have access to the resources and support they need. I am proud to be a part of a state legislature that is taking action on this important issue, and I encourage all Mainers to join us in this effort.

Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault has a free, confidential sexual assault helpline that is available 24/7 at 1-800-871-7741. Additionally, 211 Maine is another free, confidential information and referral service that connects people of all ages across Maine to local services and is also available 24/7. Its specialists are trained and friendly and know we all need help sometimes. You can reach 211 via phone, text, email, or by searching its online database. My office is also a resource to you.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Acton, Kennebunk, Lebanon, North Berwick, Wells, and part of Berwick. He can be reached at [email protected] or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

