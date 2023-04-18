Visitors to Maine often drive past a sign stating: “Welcome to Maine; the way life should be.” Radical abortion extremists make a mockery of that statement in their recent efforts to expand current abortion laws to include abortion up to birth.
Maine abortion laws already include up-until-delivery abortions in cases of the mother’s health.
Please contact our lawmakers and encourage them to vote “No” to the expansion of abortion access.
Donna Fitzgerald
Limerick
