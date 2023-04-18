WINTHROP — Roughly 200 pre-rolled marijuana joints were reportedly stolen early Monday morning during a slew of burglaries at multiple local businesses.

Four of the five burglaries reported to police Monday took place at 357 Main St., a small strip mall which includes a medical marijuana shop.

Paul Ferland, who is currently acting police chief in Winthrop, as well as Monmouth’s police chief, said telephone and internet connections to the building were cut prior to a burglar or burglars entering the rear entrances of four of the five businesses located there. Stolen from the businesses were cash and, from Earth Keeper Cannabis, $1,200 worth of pre-rolled marijuana joints.

Joints sold by the company range from $6 to $20 apiece, according to its page on Weedmaps, a website that allows customers to order marijuana products from various retailers.

Also struck in the burglary, at the 357 Main St. building, were Focus on Beauty hair salon, China Empress restaurant and Winthrop Workspace co-working office. The only business in the building spared was Tavern on the Hill 305 restaurant.

Ferland said police were alerted to the burglaries at that site at 2:55 a.m. Monday morning, via a back door alarm at the medical marijuana shop. Later Monday, the break-ins at the other businesses in the building were also reported.

Another burglary was also reported Monday morning, just over 2 miles away on U.S. Route 202, at Fast Eddie’s Drive-in. Police said the only thing taken there was the waitresses tip jar, which contained about $17 in cash.

Ferland said it appears that burglaries were committed by the same suspect, as the shoe prints found at Fast Eddie’s matched those left behind at 357 Main St.

No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation.

