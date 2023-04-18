Nonesuch River Brewing is hosting a charity night dinner benefitting Scarborough Public Library on Wednesday, April 26 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Proceeds for the food that is bought will go to the library, to fund its public programming activities. Options for dining in and take-out are available.

“Nonesuch River is a local business. It’s run by Scarborough folks whose family grew up here in town and the kids go to school, so it’s a wonderful connection of our Scarborough Public Library and a local Scarborough business,” said Nancy Crowell, library director. “And they are going to give us the proceeds for the food that is purchased that night by all the visitors … We are going to dedicate the proceeds to our programming activities.

“And we are going to try a unique opportunity for folks who aren’t typically comfortable going out to eat by themselves. We are going to have a community table. So people who might like to come and just have familiar folks to dine with, we’ll have them seated together at a particular table so people will feel more comfortable about eating out.”

A few librarians will be at the event to answer questions and give out some goodies. Everyone is welcome to attend, whether solo, with friends or families, to get take-out, or to sit at the community table.

“There’s enough hours in the (daylight) now so that people who might be uncomfortable driving at night, they’ll be able to enjoy a great meal with some friends and members of the community together,” Crowell said.

