Katherine “Kit” Murray Maloney and Karl Cyr are on the June 13 ballot for two seats on the North Yarmouth Select Board, which has had some “challenging” and “contentious” meetings in recent months.

The three-year seats are currently held by Brian Sites, board chairperson, and Katherine Perrin, neither of whom chose to seek reelection.

“The last few years have been particularly challenging on the Select Board, but I’m proud of what we have accomplished,” said Sites, who was elected in 2020. “There is always more work to be done and I wish the next slate of candidates all the best.”

Perrin and Cyr did not respond to The Forecaster’s requests for comment.

On her campaign website, Maloney says town governance “doesn’t need to be this divisive.” She told The Forecaster that if elected she will lead by example, focusing on building collaborative and respectful relationships with fellow board members in order to put the best interest of the community first.

A draft of a new Select Board Code of Conduct emphasizing civility sparked controversy at a board meeting this winter, with some members arguing it violated first amendment rights. After review and editing, the board approved a Code of Conduct last month.

Resident David Reed, a former Select Board member, said local politics in North Yarmouth are contentious.

“A lot of rivalries and contention between the Select Board members runs deep,” Reed said. “They need to have more open communications amongst themselves and involving the public.”

Reed says he heard rumors of a Select Board recall in the works, which weren’t true, but upset residents nonetheless.

Town Manager Diane Barnes, when contacted by The Forecaster, said she hadn’t heard anything about a recall in town.

Maloney said she believes in the potential for the community to come together and prioritize transparent and inclusive governance, sensible and sustainable development and the protection of natural resources and rural landscapes.

