TOPSHAM – Glen Edward Hosmer passed away peacefully at his home in Topsham at the Highlands on March 7, 2023 of Alzheimer’s at the age of 85.

He was born Feb, 19, 1938 in the the town of Brunswick. Formerly lived in Brunswick, then moved to Bath where he lived for 18 years until moving to Topsham in June of 2022.

Glen was the son of the late Annie and Warren Hosmer of Brunswick and husband of the late wife Florence St. Pierre Hosmer of 36 years. He worked and very much enjoyed life rehabbing multiple homes in the Brunswick, Topsham, Bath and Harpswell areas. He also enjoyed antiquing and repairing antiquities. He enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family in the U.S. and Canada. He most loved his many Boston Terriers and cats throughout the years.

He very much enjoyed being with his many nephews and nieces.

He is survived by his nephew, David W. Hosmer and his wife Bethany of Durham, his niece. Beth Hosmer Springer and husband Bob of Seaton, Ill.; Brittany Hosmer, her fiancé Tom Beesley and daughter Lillian of Durham; Jessica Selser of Charlotte, Iowa and Wyatt Springer of Seaton, Ill.; his long time friend, Millie DeRocher of Bath and good friend, Doug Boyden of Brunswick.

He was a great historian of the Bath/Brunswick areas and loved telling stories with family and friends. He spent many years serving at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Brunswick as well as a member of the Devine Mercy Prayer Group and healing team of St Mary’s in Bath where he met many great friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Paul B. Hosmer; his wife, Florence Hosmer; and nephew, Michael W. Hosmer.

He’ll surely be missed by family and so many friends he made. We’ll miss your stories, your laughter and beautiful smile.

We want to send a heartfelt thank you to all whom worked to make Glen comfortable and at home at the Highlands. We can’t thank you enough for making his last days peaceful.

A graveside service will be announced later in the spring at the Riverside Cemetery in Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous