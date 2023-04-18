PORTLAND – James “Jimmy” Edward Earles took his last breath Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in the arms of his beloved twin brother, with his mother and the mother of his daughter at his side, after fighting a courageous year-long battle with stage 4 liver and bone cancer.

﻿Jimmy was born Oct. 19, 1963 in Portland. He was the son of Lucy Morrill and the late Jack Earles. He was raised in Portland, where he resided most of his life. He had a daughter and a son, Brianna Wayne and Justin Wayne, who meant the world to him.

﻿Jimmy attended schools in Portland and South Portland. He went in to the building trades, becoming owner and operator of a hardwood flooring company, “Accurate Installations”. While Jimmy loved working with his hands and was a meticulous hardwood floor installer, he was also a commercial fisherman for some time, which he also enjoyed.

﻿Jimmy’s greatest passion, however, was raising his two kids, devoting so much of his life to them. Jimmy had a wealth of friends and he made friends easily. His greatest joys and pleasures were the week-long camping trips on the lakes and wakeboarding, skiing and tubing with the kids and friends and family.

﻿Jimmy had an insatiable appetite for striper fishing. His happy place was surfcasting down off 9th Street at Pine Point. Everyone that knew Jimmy knew where he would be once the stripers started running. He maintained his “Striper Swiper” report on social media to keep everyone else informed.

﻿Jimmy lived an amazing and astonishing life filled with many ups and downs but through it all, Jimmy never let the ugliness of the world jade his heart. He had a soft, caring and loving disposition that made him easy to love and liked by all. His legacy and service will continue to live on through all of men’s lives touched by the residential facility he co-founded, Ocean House Sober Living of Portland, Maine.

﻿Jimmy was predeceased by his father, Jack, his sister, Patty, his brothers Mike and Joey, all of Maine. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lucy and Fred; brothers Steven and Dicky; his children’s mother Kim; and his son and daughter, Justin and Brianna, niece Kristine and nephews Joey and Dicky, Jr.; as well as granddaughters Aria and Emilia.

﻿The family would like to thank everyone for all of their love and support and thanks to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice for their love and service.

﻿Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. After the service, burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland followed by a reception back at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough.

﻿Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous