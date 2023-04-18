STANDISH – Jean Ellen Maloney, 56, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday April 13, 2023. She was born Nov. 17, 1966, in Portland, to the late Donald Sr. and Anne Marie (Graffam) Maloney.
She was a 1985 graduate from Bonny Eagle High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Endicott College in 1989. Her education continued at both Husson College and Southern Maine Community College. She was a financial counselor at Maine Medical Center, often receiving accolades for her care and compassion.
Family was everything to Jean. Growing up in a family with all brothers, she became very competitive, always trying to one-up them. She loved spending time with her nephews, rarely missing a game or competition. She was a huge supporter of all their teams, classes and projects in any way she could. Her favorite was chaperoning Project Graduation, even after they had finished school. Jean had a special bond with her niece, Adrianna. She loved attending all her dance recitals and competitions. Whenever they were together they were inseparable and always laughing, enjoying all the adventures they had. She also loved to Travel with her family, Disney and Jamaica were among her favorites spots.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Patrick. She is survived by brother Donald Jr. and his wife Jeanie, and their children Colby (Knight) and Adrianna (Knight); brother David Sr. and his wife, Gina and their children David Jr. and Brandon; brother Steve Montgomery and his wife Sue and their children, Ryan and Christine; many aunts, uncles & cousins; Melva Bradford, who she referred to as her “Florida Mom”; and her Beloved Maine Coon Cat, Otto.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday April 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais, & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday April 21, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Interment will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in her memory may be made to:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
501 St Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38015
Jean Maloney
