BIDDEFORD – Patricia R. Marcotte, 98, passed away on April 14, 2023, at St. Andre Healthcare Facility. She was born in Biddeford to Leo and Eva (Loiselle) Desautels on Nov. 16, 1924. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Doris Shaw and Florence Desrochers, and by her daughter Donna Holleman.

﻿Patricia graduated from St. Andre High School in 1943 and went on to work at Delorge’s Bakery as an office clerk. After that, she went to work at Biddeford Water Company until her marriage to Herman (Jack) Marcotte on Jan. 11, 1947. Together, they raised five children, Nancy, Judith (Judie), Barbara, Donna, and Gilbert.

﻿In 1963 she worked for the City of Biddeford as an office clerk and then as an Assistant Assessor. In 1973, she was installed as the City Tax Assessor until she retired on Jan. 22, 1987. She served under seven administrations, was one of the first women assessors in Maine, and was a lifetime member of the “Maine Association of Assessing Officers”. She attended Assessing Schools at Bowdoin College and the University of Maine and attended multiple conventions, conferences, and seminars in relation to her work.

﻿She joined the Daughters of Isabella in 1959 and served in many capacities, including the position of Regent and participating in the Glee Club. She was also a member of the 50+ Club of Biddeford and the Red Hat Society. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, visiting out-of-state family and friends, and spending weekends and holidays with children and grandchildren. Some of her many talents include painting, crafting, and baking desserts.

﻿She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Dan) Dunsford of California, Judie Marcotte of Biddeford, Barbara (Bob) Jacques of Old Orchard Beach, and son Gilbert Marcotte of Biddeford; grandchildren Cheryl (Jack) Kick, Pamela DeSilva, Norman Jr.(Leslie) DeSilva, Jennifer (Ken) Phinney, Ryan (Alethea) Deasey, Rebecca Jacques, Robyn Jacques, and James Holleman; great-grandchildren Laura and Jackson Kick, Joshua and Diego Mitchem, Sophia DeSilva, Anastasia and Evangeline Deasey, and Haviland Jacques. She is also survived by her sister Leona Compagna; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Her family would like to thank the staff of St. Andre’s for all their help and care during Pat’s stay in their facility.

﻿Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, followed by a Funeral Outside of Mass at 1 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel. A committal will take place following the Service at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Street, Biddeford.

