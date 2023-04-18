WINDHAM – Paul A. Vaughan, Jr., 88, passed away on March 4, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Stevens Avenue, Portland. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. For the full obituary please visit, http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous