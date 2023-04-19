The Brick Store Museum tells stories in three dimensions through artifacts relating to the local community. According to a museum news release, sometimes, in order to properly tell these stories, the museum asks for support to improve the collections for the public to enjoy and access. This year, the museum has recently announced a goal of $4,000 to support three major objectives this year:

First, a transforming exhibition case: Sometimes, artifacts are simply too delicate, too large, or too difficult to put on display, and that means the public can rarely view them. The museum is building a custom, transforming case that can move from laying flat to 30 degrees; from 4-feet to 8-feet in a matter of moments.

Second, preservation and framing: A second navigation chart used by a Kennebunk ship captain in the mid-19th century is in danger of deteriorating because of its continual use as a nautical map (people continuously rolled and unrolled these massive maps).

In order to stabilize its condition and preserve the information found on this map (which includes old place names, water marks, shipping routes, etc.) while also remaining accessible to visitors and researchers, the museum needs to properly mat and frame the map so it can be viewed and preserved for future generations.

Third, a rare painting: Edith Barry, founder of the museum, was a well-known painter in New York City in the mid-20th century. After her death, the paintings in her possession came to the museum’s collections; the museum now owns the largest collection of Edith Barry artwork in the world. However, since her death in 1969, there have been no new acquisitions of Barry artwork.

“The String Quartet,” painted in the 1930s by Barry in New York City, has come up for sale from a private owner in Denver, Colorado. This is the only opportunity the museum has ever had to purchase one of Barry’s pieces and hold it for the public to enjoy.

Advertisement

Interested donors can visit the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org/support to learn more about the projects, see photos of the plans, and donate online or by phone.

Land trusts announce Earth Day movie night

The three regional land trusts – Kennebunk Land Trust, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, and Arundel Conservation Trust – are holding a movie night in celebration of Earth Day. Attendees will be greeted with wine and popcorn courtesy of Graves Memorial Library, and will watch “Kiss the Ground,” a documentary on increasing soil health and regeneration to affect climate change.

Participants can submit questions or comments throughout the movie and during a break. The questions will be used during the discussion portion of the event. The audience will have an opportunity to engage with each other and two local knowledge partners on soils and native plants, Frank Wertheim and Ginger Laurits.

For more information or to register, visit threetownsoneearth.eventbrite.com, or kennebunklandtrust.org. Space is limited at the free event.

New program at Brick Store Museum

Advertisement

The Brick Store Museum will host Music Together classes featuring Sammie Haynes of Treetops Music. The program is for children from infant to 5 years.

The start date is Wednesday, April 26 and the program will run eight weeks, 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and noon. For more information, visit treetopsmusic.com.

South Congregational announces children and families service

South Congregational Church United Church of Christ, located at 2 North St. in Kennebunkport, will host a worship service designed particularly for children and families at 4 p.m. on April 30. The service will feature stories and music and movement. Participants are encouraged to bring neighbors, grandchildren, and friends.

A spaghetti dinner will follow at 5 p.m. at the Community House at 8 Temple St. in Kennebunkport, near the church. The supper is free and open to the public with a free-will offering. Parking is available on the street or in the municipal lot behind Alisson’s restaurant.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-967-2793, or visit Southchurchucc.org.

Advertisement

Co-ed softball league starting up

The Kennebunk 50 and over Co-Ed Softball League is about to enter its seventh season. The league is designed for players minimum age 50 and in a co-ed format, with emphasis on being in the outdoors, having fun, playing safe and enjoying each other’s company.

Last season, players ranged in age from their mid-50s to and including those just over 80; a significant but well rounded age group that including many players with prior softball experience to and including those with very little. All games and practices will be held at the Lloyd Nedeau softball field in West Kennebunk, off Clear Crossing Road.

The schedule:

The first practice will be held on Friday, May 26, starting at 9:30 a.m. and continue each Friday until October. The practices are a combination of warms-ups, batting practice and fielding.

The first game is scheduled for Monday, June 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. and will continue on each Monday until the last game on Oct. 2. There will be no official teams, as teams are uniformly selected based on the participants that evening and the need for certain position players. All games are officiated by a qualified umpire, who will also keep score, along with various statistics. The approach, with emphasis on balancing weekly teams to ensure fairness and competitiveness, has provides an enjoyable experience for all players.

Advertisement

For more information or to register, visit the Kennebunk Parks and Recreation Department or email Dan Peacock at [email protected]

Museum program features Smokey Bear Story Time

In promotion of Wildfire Awareness Week across Maine, the Brick Store Museum is exhibiting 19 original paintings by Rudolph Wendelin of Smokey Bear, currently on loan from the USDA National Agricultural Library in Washington, D.C. The exhibit will run from April 21-May 14.

On Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m., a Maine forest ranger will read the story of Smokey Bear in the exhibition and Smokey Bear will make an appearance.

Smokey Bear paintings by Wendelin were made into fire awareness posters and have made an enormous impact on wildfire prevention in the United States. The opening event on April 21 will feature a Smokey Bear reading Smokey Bear will appear for pictures with visitors. Take-home activities will be available. The event is free.

For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar or call 207-985-4802.

Advertisement

May Day book sale at Kennebunk Free Library

The Friends of the Kennebunk Free Library will hoste a book sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the town of Kennebunk’s May Day Festival.

The sale will be held in Hank’s Room and outside (weather permitting) and feature 4/$1 adult paperbacks. The public is invited to attend, support the library and find deals on gently-used books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles.

Friends support the library by raising funds that help sponsor library programs and materials including passes to local museums and parks, summer reading programs, Kanopy streaming service, OverDrive e-content and large print books.

For more information, please call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Events scheduled at Graves Library

Advertisement

Graves Library’s Poetry Bash is making a return on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., in memory and honor of Michael Tarabilda. Celebrate National Poetry Month. The former United States Poet Laureate Billy Collins once wrote: “All babies are born with a knowledge of poetry because the lub-dub of the mother’s heart is in iambic meter.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a poem to read that they have written, share a favorite poem by another author, or just listen.

Inaugurated in April 1996, National Poetry Month brings together publishers, booksellers, literary organizations, libraries, schools, and poets around the country to celebrate poetry and its vital place in American culture. Light refreshments will be served.

Earth Day with Kennebunk Conservation Trust: In collaboration with the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Graves

Library will show an informational documentary on climate change on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. Light refreshments

will be served.

Learn how to spot misinformation online: Graves Library will host an information session on how to find reliable

online sources on Tuesday, April 25 at 3 p.m.

Family yoga: A parent and child yoga class led by Celina McMichael on Wednesday, April 26 at 3:13 p.m. Preregistration is

required.

Advertisement

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Library hosts craft supply swap

Kennebunk Free Library will host a craft supply swap on Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring unused yarn, fabric, drawing, scrapbooking, jewelry-making, wreath making, and other supplies and swap them with fellow crafters.

Donations can be dropped off at the library starting April 1 by appointment only. Donations are limited to two bags or one large tote per person; donations may be denied based on condition at staff discretion. Contact Brittany at [email protected] to set up a time. Supplies can also be brought during the swap. Donations are not required for attendance a the swap.

Any supplies not taken will be used by the library for programs, donated to local nonprofits, or recycled.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Advertisement

Registration open for Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K

The 31st annual Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K is scheduled for Sunday, May 21. The event, a fundraiser for The Center, begins at 8:30 a.m.

Early-bird registration ($30) is available through April 30. The Center is a nonprofit serving adults 50-plus in the Kennebunks. For more information or to register, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org/5k/ or call 207-967-8514.

Bags, Baubles & Bubbly sale is back

The Center is bringing back the Bags, Baubles, & Bubbly sale.

The sale will feature new and like new designer handbags, costume jewelry, and other accessories. The event will be held on Thursday, May 11, at the Community House on North Street in Kennebunkport from 4 to 7 p.m. There are also VIP Shopping Hours available from 3 to 4 p.m. for those who want to preview and purchase items first.

Advertisement

Tickets went on sale April 1, with general admission tickets available for $25 and a limited number of VIP tickets available for $50. All tickets include bubbly and sweet treats to take home. Tickets are available online or by calling or stopping by The Center.

The event is a fundraiser for The Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting adults 50 and older. The Center is a meeting place for adults 50-plus to explore their interests through programs, social connection and to make a difference through volunteer opportunities that strengthen the community.

For more information, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org, on social media @CenterKennebunk, call 207-967-8514, or visit 175 Port Road in Kennebunk.

Unbridled returns to BlixxHorses

When the pandemic began in 2020, BlixxHorses, a nonprofit educational organization, was forced to cancel the annual fundraiser Unbridled. BlixxHorses has provided interactive, therapeutic non-riding programs since 2007. On April 23, the event is back.

This year there are several ways to participate: The first event, the Open Barn will be hosted from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be followed by the fundraiser which lasts until 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Included in the festivities is music, a light brunch, compliments of Panera Bread in Biddeford, Sebago Brewing in Kennebunk and Lyman Variety.

In addition there will be a silent auction, introductions to the horses, and a birthday celebration for Lexxie, who will turn 23, Fritz, who is 30, and Blue, RIP, the grey thoroughbred racehorse and inspiration for our work. There will also be annual Blessing of the Animals. The event will also include international dancing led by instructor Barbara Merson.

Donors for Unbridled include: Shaws of Sanford, Dutch Bakery for the carrot cake; and Kennebunk Savings Bank. BlixxHorses invites visitors to learn about domestic horses at 5 Portage Way, West Kennebunk.

For more information, visit BlixxHorses on Facebook page or leave a voicemail at 207-985-1994.

Land trust’s Earth Day online auction is April 21-28

The Kennebunk Land Trust is holding its 23rd annual Earth Day Auction fundraiser, online from April 21-28. The event brings together hundreds of bidders, donors, and local items from restaurants, clothiers, jewelers, artists, experiences, and more. Kennebunk Land Trust is a nonprofit in Kennebunk conserving and stewarding land for public use and environmental benefit.

Advertisement

Participation helps the trust protect the environment and wildlife habitat. For the auction website, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/auction/. To donate and item, contact the trust at [email protected]

Kennebunk Land Trust was founded in 1972 to preserve and protect significant natural spaces in the Kennebunk area. The trust has preserved over 3,400 acres of forest, fields and waterways and holds educational and community events to promote natural resource protection and inspire others through nature. The trust is a member-based organization and relies on the community to achieve its mission. For more information, visit www.kennebunklandtrust.org.

Planeteers of Southern Maine plan clothing drive

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Planeteers of Southern Maine, in collaboration with The New School and Helpsy, will host a clothing/textile drive. Collections will take place at The New School – 38 York St. (Route 1) in Kennebunk. No early-bird donations will be accepted.

According to a news release, “The event will raise funds for community actions that lead to a more sustainable way of life. If you’d like to contribute to doing something positive for the environment, please stop by with your “discards” As a clothing collection company and a certified B corporation with an environmental goal to extend the useful life of clothing, Helpsy partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing while giving back to the communities they serve. In 2022, Helpsy paid over $500,000 to charities for collection partnerships and saved municipalities over $1.5 million in disposal fees and donated over 28,000 coats to those in need.”

“We are dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance” says Dan Green, co-founder and CEO, in the email. “Helpsy’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash.”

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, textile waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the United States, occupying nearly 5 percent of all landfill space, which is why Helpsy is committed to working with organizations, such as the Planeteers of Southern Maine, in order to give clothing the longest life possible. In 2022, Helpsy collected 30 million pounds of clothing.

With the goal of reusing, reselling, and repurposing the clothing they collect, Helpsy accepts clean, dry, and bagged clothing and fashion accessories, including dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats, gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, luggage, shoes, towels, bedding (except pillows), costumes, stuffed animals, curtains, placemats, tablecloths, and other household textiles. Every item should be clean, dry and odorless. Helpsy does not accept rugs, bathmats, or bed pillows.

For more information, email [email protected]

Historical society bean supper is April 29

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on April 29 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. It will be held at the M.L. Day School gym. Mildred L. Day School is on Limerick Road in Arundel.

The supper will feature two types of beans, bac and cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread/rolls, homemade desserts, drinks, and coffee with take-out available. Donation of $8/person; children 5 and and younger eat free.

Advertisement

Historical displays will be shown and the annual spring raffle calendar will be available. The supper benefits the Arundel Historical Society and is a family-friendly event. All are welcome. For more information, call 207- 283-9699.

Birding session with avian field researcher planned

Kennebunk Free Library will host a birding discussion on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. The featured guest is Debbie Lyons, who will share data and photographs from birding excursions.

Lyons, a lead mentor for White Pine Programs, is a Level 2 tracker and multi-year avian field researcher for the Maine Bird Atlas project. She will share some of the ways she has learned to read the story of the birds’ sounds and signs. The program is sponsored by White Pine Programs, Arundel Conservation Trust and Kennebunk Free Library.

Lyons has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from New England College and an master’s in environmental education from the University of New Hampshire. The past three summers she joined the Maine Bird Atlas team helping to complete the state’s five-year study on all bird populations in the state. The study included point counts, marsh bird surveys, nightjar surveys, and bird audio analysis.

Registration is appreciated, but not required. Register through the calendar on the Kennebunk Free Library website or call the adult circulation desk at the library. The program is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Advertisement

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the library

Kennebunk Free Library will host a poetry reading on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in the Walker Room. Local poets will read their works and poetry lovers will read some of their favorites written by others. Those interested in reading poetry, original or personal favorites, should call the library or register through the calendar on the website to sign up for a five-minute time slot.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: