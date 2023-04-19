LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer was ejected in the fourth inning after the umpires’ customary check of his glove, but New York’s bullpen came through and Brandon Nimmo went 5 for 5 in the Mets’ 5-3 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Nimmo hit a two-run homer off Noah Syndergaard (0-3) in the fifth inning, and he singled and scored on Mark Canha’s two-run double in the ninth to complete his second career five-hit game.

Five Mets relievers filled in resourcefully for Scherzer, who was furious when umpire Phil Cuzzi tossed him following the inspection of his glove and a lengthy conversation that included plate umpire Dan Bellino, the crew chief. The 38-year-old right-hander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earlier in the bottom of the third.

Scherzer yelled “It’s rosin!” at Bellino and Cuzzi before his ejection.

He had pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball before his early exit from his fourth start of the season. It was Scherzer’s shortest start since June 11, 2021, when he threw 12 pitches for Washington before leaving with a groin injury.

David Peralta homered in the ninth for the Dodgers, who have lost 8 of 12 to fall back under .500 (9-10).

CARDINALS 14, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Tommy Edman had a three-run homer with a career-best five RBI, Nolan Gorman hit his first big league grand slam and St. Louis beat visting Arizona to avoid a three-game sweep.

Madison Bumgarner (0-3) was hit hard again, allowing seven runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings.

PIRATES 14, ROCKIES 3: Rodolfo Castro hit a 458-foot homer and drove in four runs, leading Pittsburgh to its first three-game sweep at Denver since 2019.

Colorado has lost eight straight games, its longest skid since nine in a row last Aug. 27 to Sept. 4. The Rockies are a National League-worst 5-14 and the game drew 18,511, the smallest crowd for a Coors Field game with unrestricted ticket sales since 18,341 on April 18, 2013.

GIANTS 5, MARLINS 2: Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski hit two-run homers off Devin Smeltzer in the 11th inning as visiting San Francisco ended a five-game losing streak.

PADRES 1, BRAVES 0: Struggling Juan Soto homered and Nick Martinez pitched seven strong innings as San Diego ended visiting Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak.

The Braves, who had the longest active winning streak in the majors, were shut out for the first time this season.

The Padres won for just the second time in eight games and will welcome back superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. on Thursday in the opening game of a four-game series at Arizona.

Tatis finished an 80-game PED suspension on Wednesday, but won’t be added to the active roster until Thursday, when the Padres will make a corresponding move.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 12, ROYALS 3: Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer, Marcus Semien had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and visiting Texas wrapped up a lopsided sweep of their three-game series.

Ezequiel Duran added a bases-clearing double, and Leody Taveras and Adolis García also drove in two runs apiece, helping the Rangers win their fourth straight and match the fifth-best start in franchise history.

GUARDIANS 3, TIGERS 2: José Ramírez bounced back from one of the worst games of his career with a three-run homer in the sixth inning as Cleveland won at Detroit.

Ramírez struck out four times in the second game of Detroit’s doubleheader on Tuesday.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, WHITE SOX 2: Trea Turner homered and had three hits, Brandon Marsh also went deep as Philadelphia won at Chicago.

CUBS 12, A’S 3: Dansby Swanson scored the tie-breaking run standing up on an infield grounder to spark a four-run sixth inning, and visiting Chicago reached Oakland’s bullpen for 10 runs to complete a three-game sweep.

The A’s have lost seven straight and at 3-16 are mired in their poorest 19-game start since the 1951 Philadelphia A’s.

BREWERS 5, MARINERS 3: Eric Lauer allowed just four hits over 7 2/3 innings, and Brice Turang hit a go-ahead single and scored in the seventh as visiting Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep.

Julio Rodríguez clubbed a two-run homer against Lauer (3-1) in the third

RAYS 8, REDS 0: Yandy Díaz homered on the third pitch of Levi Stoudt’s big league debut to spark a six-run first inning, and Tampa Bay won at Cincinnati.

Tampa Bay pitched its second straight shutout and has six this season, more than half the Rays total of 10 for all of last year.

NOTES

ROCKIES: The Colorado Rockies activated pitcher Daniel Bard from the 15-day injured list. The star closer had been out since March 30 due to anxiety.

PIRATES: First baseman Ji Man Choi will miss the next eight weeks with a left Achilles tendon strain, the team announced.

