CORNVILLE, Ariz. – Margaret Rose Trulson “Peg, Peggy, Nana”, 65, of Cornville, Ariz., passed peacefully in her home on April 9, 2023. She was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic lung cancer, Dec 18, 2022. She was born in Newark, N.J. to Daniel and Ann (Delaney) Coleman.

Peg’s life took her to many places. Her passion and life’s work was in social services, specializing in domestic violence/sexual assault organizations. She was an expert in her field, working in New Jersey, Portland Maine, Homer Alaska, Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Wash., and finally her resting place in Verde Valley, Ariz. Her work in this community has had a profound effect on many lives and will be passed on by the beautiful people she has mentored.

Even more profound then her work, were her love for her family. Peggy was the mother of two sons, Robert and Daniel Westhoven. She adored her boys. She was the nana to Caden, Mason, and Ashlyn. She loved her adventures with her “grand giggles”. Peggy was the color in our world.

Peg moved to Verde Valley with her husband, Mike. She always loved the Sedona area and knew she could live “happily ever after” here with her “prince charming”.

Peggy loved her annual sister retreats with Ann and Mary. (an excuse to be closer to her boys and grand giggles). She loved to sing and do Karaoke. (White Rabbit and Different Drum). Peg enjoyed outdoor music festivals and being a “jersey Girl, loved “BRUCE”. Her zest for life was palpable.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Ann (Delaney) Coleman. She is survived by her husband :Michael Trulson; sons, Robert Westhoven (Melissa), Daniel Westhoven (Erin); brother, Daniel M. Coleman (Tanya), sister, Ann Kohn (Eric), Mary Bonini (John); grand giggles, Caden, Mason and Ashlyn Westhoven; nephews, Daniel Vincent, John Ryan, Eric Michael, niece, Katelyn Noel; stepchildren and grands, Jessica,Elizabeth, Drew and Oliver; many cousins, aunts and uncles and friends ( in and out of “the rooms”)

She loved us All!

Peggy would want a “celebration of life” to take place everyday, everywhere, and to listen to and or sing, Neil Young’s, “Comes a time”.

Per her wishes, Peg would ask you to consider donating to your local domestic violence/sexual assault organizations